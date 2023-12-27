Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 972 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 261,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Lauer Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 2,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total value of $151,416.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,222 shares of company stock worth $9,239,989. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZM traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,152,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,631. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.15 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.87 and a fifty-two week high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

