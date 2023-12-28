10,250 Shares in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT) Bought by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the first quarter valued at $412,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 187.5% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAT traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,754. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.80 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92. The company has a market capitalization of $852.93 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.67.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

