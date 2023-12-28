11,083 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Purchased by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.55. 650,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,134. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.76.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

