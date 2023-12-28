11,143 Shares in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) Acquired by CenterStar Asset Management LLC

CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 300,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,171,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,586.6% during the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 636,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 625,700 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,665,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 450,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 44,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC raised its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 372,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 69,324 shares during the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

FXI stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, hitting $23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,500,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,410,754. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $22.82 and a 1 year high of $33.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

