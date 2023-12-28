1,150 Shares in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Bought by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 92.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTS stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $197.28. The company had a trading volume of 389,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.52 and a 12 month high of $201.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.52 and its 200 day moving average is $178.13.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.432 per share. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,883,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,415 shares in the company, valued at $3,883,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.11.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

