12,175 Shares in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Acquired by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,500.0% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of QYLD stock traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,366. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a twelve month low of $15.69 and a twelve month high of $18.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.1611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.12%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

