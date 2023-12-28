13,200 Shares in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Bought by Sterling Financial Group Inc.

Sterling Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYG. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 56.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,373,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after acquiring an additional 497,197 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 437,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 44,960 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 317,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 43,970 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 323,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,390 shares in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.80) to GBX 62 ($0.79) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.29.

LYG traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.43. 227,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,788,142. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.23, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.16. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $2.63.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

