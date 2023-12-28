17,735 Shares in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,735 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of L. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Loews in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Loews by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Up 0.3 %

L opened at $69.18 on Thursday. Loews Co. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $70.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.69.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.76%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on L. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Loews in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on L

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,946,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Loews news, Director Jonathan C. Locker purchased 15,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,712.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $3,380,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,946,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,939,226.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.