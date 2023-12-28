22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII) Short Interest Down 70.6% in December

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:XXII – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 820,500 shares, a decrease of 70.6% from the November 30th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,014,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

22nd Century Group Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ XXII opened at $0.18 on Thursday. 22nd Century Group has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group ( NASDAQ:XXII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.13. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 167.13% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. Equities analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

22nd Century Group, Inc, an agricultural biotechnology company, focuses on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco, and enhancing health and wellness through plant science for the life science and consumer products industries. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the VLN King and VLN Menthol King names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.