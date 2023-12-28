2,508 Shares in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO) Acquired by Opal Wealth Advisors LLC

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United States Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Oil Fund during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in United States Oil Fund by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Oil Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in United States Oil Fund by 1,021.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United States Oil Fund by 2,757.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period.

United States Oil Fund Price Performance

United States Oil Fund stock opened at $68.92 on Thursday. United States Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $57.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.04.

About United States Oil Fund

United States Oil Fund, LP (USO) is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of USO is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of light, sweet crude oil delivered to Cushing, Oklahoma, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contract for light, sweet crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange, that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within over two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire, less USO’s expenses.

