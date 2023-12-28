3,114 Shares in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Bought by CKW Financial Group

CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Lakeland Financial by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LKFN stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.41. 17,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.19. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $77.07.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 15.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

