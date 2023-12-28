3,284 Shares in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 205.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 93,829 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 2,131.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 27,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,182,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Weatherford International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,000 after purchasing an additional 194,685 shares during the period. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Stock Performance

NASDAQ WFRD opened at $100.68 on Thursday. Weatherford International plc has a 1 year low of $46.29 and a 1 year high of $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Weatherford International had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 55.83%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weatherford International plc will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFRD. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Weatherford International from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weatherford International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joseph H. Mongrain sold 17,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $1,534,853.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,740,726.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

