335,263 Shares in Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Bought by Provident Wealth Management LLC

Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 335,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,211,000. Genelux makes up about 4.0% of Provident Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNLX. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Genelux by 1,370.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 194,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 181,618 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genelux during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genelux in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management upgraded Genelux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Genelux in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Genelux from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Genelux Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLX traded up $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 13,425 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,237. Genelux Co. has a twelve month low of $5.35 and a twelve month high of $40.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.97.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Genelux Co. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 75,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $1,929,338.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,441,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,743,503.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 75,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total value of $1,929,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,441,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,743,503.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Thomas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $120,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 463,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,201,094.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,165 shares of company stock worth $4,232,864. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Genelux Profile

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

