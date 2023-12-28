3,583 Shares in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Acquired by Marshall Financial Group LLC

Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 41,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $526,000. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 159,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.50. 1,066,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,211,183. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $107.14 and a one year high of $169.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.85.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

