3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MMM. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in 3M by 23.9% during the third quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of 3M by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,883 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 335,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,413,000 after buying an additional 28,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in 3M by 47.7% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 96,487 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,033,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,133. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of -8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.94%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

