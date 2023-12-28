4,064 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF) Bought by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLFFree Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XHLF. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at $236,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $50.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.20. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $49.94 and a 52 week high of $50.38.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

