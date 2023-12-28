4,709 Shares in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.7% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. TheStreet cut Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.75.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $203.36 on Thursday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.27 and a fifty-two week high of $330.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.64.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

