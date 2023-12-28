48,489 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PPL during the second quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Up 0.2 %

PPL stock opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.71. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $31.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

PPL Announces Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. PPL had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PPL

PPL Company Profile

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.