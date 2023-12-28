48,489 Shares in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Get PPL alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on PPL in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

PPL Price Performance

NYSE PPL opened at $27.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. Research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.49%.

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.