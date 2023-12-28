48,995 Shares in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Purchased by Kempner Capital Management Inc.

Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 48,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,844,000. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up about 1.7% of Kempner Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.6% in the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 49,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Security Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.3% during the first quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 9,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.6% during the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,283,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $48.25 and a 52-week high of $75.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.87%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.88.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 3,071 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.86 per share, with a total value of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

