5,764 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 10,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 832,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,996,346. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.92.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

