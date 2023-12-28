6,030 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 34,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 88,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Trinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 577,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,842,000 after buying an additional 220,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 565,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

