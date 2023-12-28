74,519 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank purchased a new position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 74,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 44.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $136.55 on Thursday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $154.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total transaction of $375,512.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $5,211,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,002,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,630,708.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $375,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 173,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,949.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 854,646 shares of company stock valued at $117,188,532. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Airbnb from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.52.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

