9,198 Shares in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) Purchased by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 4,598.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 323,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 317,007 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Core & Main by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 582,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,263,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in Core & Main by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $78,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James G. Castellano sold 2,610 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $78,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark R. Witkowski sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,014.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock worth $1,490,970,840 in the last three months. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $40.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.02. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.86 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.98.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CNM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Core & Main from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Core & Main from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.45.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

