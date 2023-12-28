Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $352.60. The stock had a trading volume of 205,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,537. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.79. The firm has a market cap of $221.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $355.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

