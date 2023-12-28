Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.9% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 47.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 72,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,323,000 after purchasing an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $239,000. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $874,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 8.9% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total transaction of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $232.36. 342,225 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,756,677. The stock has a market cap of $95.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.27.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.59%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

