Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,169 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. HSBC began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,504 shares of company stock valued at $784,120 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,547,961. The company has a market capitalization of $108.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $89.21 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

