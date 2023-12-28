Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $204.66. 6,786,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,548,746. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $205.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.52.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

