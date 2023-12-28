Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $60.52 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 940,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,640 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 7.8% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $60,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,587.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,930,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,890,000 after purchasing an additional 21,602,147 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,192.3% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,504,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416,840 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 7,137,519 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.52. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $103.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

