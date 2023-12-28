Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 10,320,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,810,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. Intel had a positive return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.11%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

