Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $714,000 Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,077 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intel Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $50.60. 10,320,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,810,625. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Intel Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.00%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have commented on INTC shares. Bank of America raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,775 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.80 per share, with a total value of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
About Intel
Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Intel
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Insiders bet big on these turnaround stocks
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rivian is all set to start 2024 with a bang
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- If you buy the dogs, should you sell these Dow leaders?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.