Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,067 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 5.3% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $40,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25,173.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,643,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,201,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,418 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,747,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,826 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,038 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $72,182,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,884,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.45. 173,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $78.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

