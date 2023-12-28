Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 103 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.2 %

CAT traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $297.51. 373,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,056,816. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $262.52. The company has a market cap of $151.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.04 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $0.77. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company had revenue of $16.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.95 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $274.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.78.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

