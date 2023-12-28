Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 51 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Parkwood LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTI stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $238.46. The company had a trading volume of 798,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,936. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.75. The stock has a market cap of $336.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

