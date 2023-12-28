Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.2 %

KKR stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.51. The stock had a trading volume of 162,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,024. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $85.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.17.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $903.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $934.12 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 4.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

