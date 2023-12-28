Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Lifted by L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP

L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 4.8% of L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.9% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Accenture by 0.8% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% during the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ACN stock opened at $353.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day moving average of $317.79.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,885 shares of company stock valued at $11,129,320 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reduced their price objective on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

