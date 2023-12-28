Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 43.0% in the third quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 124.6% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 116,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,627,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 110,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,859,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ACN traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $352.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,430. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $325.80 and a 200-day moving average of $317.79. The company has a market capitalization of $221.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $355.38.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total transaction of $2,832,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares in the company, valued at $8,442,864.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

