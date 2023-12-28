Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Accor Price Performance

OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 5,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $7.78.

Accor Company Profile

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms.

