Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) Short Interest Update

Accor SA (OTCMKTS:ACCYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 620.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Accor Price Performance
OTCMKTS ACCYY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.67. 5,722 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.09. Accor has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $7.78.
Accor Company Profile
