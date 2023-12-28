Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 98.0% in December

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Aclarion Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACON traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 282,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.37.

Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aclarion Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aclarion stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Aclarion, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACON Free Report ) by 182.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,497 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 4.29% of Aclarion worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

