Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON) Short Interest Down 98.0% in December

Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 98.0% from the November 30th total of 59,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:ACON traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.21. 282,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.49. Aclarion has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $2.37.
Aclarion (NASDAQ:ACON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Aclarion had a negative return on equity of 724.93% and a negative net margin of 5,433.03%.
Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. The company develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.
