Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) & Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Head to Head Contrast

Acusphere (OTCMKTS:ACUS) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Acusphere and Legend Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acusphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Legend Biotech 0 2 9 0 2.82

Legend Biotech has a consensus price target of $82.31, suggesting a potential upside of 38.40%.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Acusphere has a beta of -0.93, meaning that its stock price is 193% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Acusphere and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acusphere N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech -207.24% -40.03% -26.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acusphere and Legend Biotech’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acusphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Legend Biotech $117.00 million 92.39 -$446.35 million N/A N/A

Acusphere has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.6% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Acusphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Acusphere

Acusphere, Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that develops and commercializes cardiovascular drugs. It offers Imagify (perflubutane polymer microspheres), a cardiovascular drug that evaluates myocardial perfusion and detects coronary artery disease. It provides Imagify as an injectable suspension. The company was formerly known as Polymers For Medicine, Inc. and changed its name to Acusphere, Inc. in March 2004. Acusphere, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia , gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. Legend Biotech Corporation was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

