ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 937.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

ADF Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADFJF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

ADF Group Company Profile

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

