ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Short Interest Update

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a growth of 937.5% from the November 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
ADF Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ADFJF traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $5.25. 2,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108. ADF Group has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.
ADF Group Company Profile
