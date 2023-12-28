Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aditxt, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,800 shares, an increase of 623.3% from the November 30th total of 27,900 shares. Currently, 16.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 841,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aditxt Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,603. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Aditxt has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Get Aditxt alerts:

Aditxt (NASDAQ:ADTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($48.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($5.99) by ($42.78). Aditxt had a negative return on equity of 777.58% and a negative net margin of 3,946.13%. The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.25 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Aditxt to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADTX

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aditxt

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aditxt during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Aditxt during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aditxt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000.

Aditxt Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aditxt, Inc, a biotech company, develops technologies focuses on improving the health of the immune system through immune mapping and reprogramming. The company develops AditxtScore that allows individuals to understand, manage, and monitor their immune profiles in order to be informed about attacks on or by their immune system; and Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy, a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach that mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aditxt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aditxt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.