Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) is Sather Financial Group Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,798 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,473 shares during the period. Adobe makes up about 4.3% of Sather Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Adobe were worth $51,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 314.3% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,106,763.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total transaction of $19,144,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 377,928 shares in the company, valued at $226,106,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.94, for a total value of $1,790,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,716 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,329.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,466 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Adobe stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $596.21. 791,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,043. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $633.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $587.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $543.54. The company has a market cap of $271.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

