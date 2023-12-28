Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 60.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,650 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 5,621 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $22,290,302 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $594.50. The company had a trading volume of 529,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $633.89. The company has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $587.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $543.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.78 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

