Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 211 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,737 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $448.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $447.68 and a 200-day moving average of $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

