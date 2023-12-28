Advisory Alpha LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Advisory Alpha LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,612 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $111.80 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.03.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

