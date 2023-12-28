Advisory Alpha LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 115.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 230.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.03 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.5039 dividend. This represents a $6.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

