Advisory Alpha LLC Has $455,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,536 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of REET. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 40.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter worth $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 74.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:REET opened at $24.28 on Thursday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $25.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93.

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

