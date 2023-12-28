Advisory Alpha LLC Has $496,000 Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 58.8% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total transaction of $6,736,003.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock valued at $67,087,167 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $452.79.

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $491.79 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $273.41 and a 1 year high of $500.89. The firm has a market cap of $215.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $453.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.