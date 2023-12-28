Advisory Alpha LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Advisory Alpha LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 43.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,882 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 239,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 370,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,164 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 85,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,154.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 392,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 375,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagstar Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 24,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $40.74 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.82 and its 200 day moving average is $40.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

