Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Advisory Alpha LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 36.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,674 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $35,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $192.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.71. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $167.10 and a 1-year high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

